Does your child need to see an eye doctor? Try this home eye test first.

6. Have your child read each line of the chart. Point to the line you want your child to read. Write down which line of the chart is the last one that your child can read correctly.

7. Repeat the process with your child’s other eye covered. Record the other eye’s results.

If your child wears glasses, be sure to have him or her wear them during testing. It is important that your child maintains his or her normal level of vision to get accurate test results.

How to understand the eye test results.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the meaning of the test’s results will vary according to your child’s age.

• Children younger than 3 should be able to see the 20/40 line of the chart.

• 3- and 4-year-olds should see the 20/30 line.

• Children 5 and older should be able to read the 20/20 line of the chart.

You should be able to tell which line your child can read using the labels on the side of the vision chart.