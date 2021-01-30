Does your child regularly experience the 'flow' state of optimal learning?

How children learn is as important as what they learn. To recognize when a child or student is in a state of flow, observe whether any of the features listed below occur. (Note: Not all elements need to be present for an activity to become a flow experience.)

» A self-chosen challenge: Has the child taken the opportunity to choose his or her own ways of playing with the toys and play environments you provide?

» Focus and concentration: Does the child undergo periods of intense focus while playing — so much so that he or she doesn’t even respond when called?

» Lack of self-consciousness: Is the child naturally self-confident and unworried during play? This is a sign that the learning is taking place through self-guided activity.

» Clear goals: Does the child create goals while playing, such as building a block tower? Children may change their goals while playing or working on something, which is part of their learning process.