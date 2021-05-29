Does your child sometimes cry when they see you? Don't feel bad; it's actually a good thing

I adore the relationship my children have with their father. The excitement is palpable when he walks through the door. It’s seriously comparable to Tom Brady walking into the house. Scratch that. It’s like Tom Brady just walked in after making a Hail Mary touchdown in the final moments of the Super Bowl and announced he’s taking everyone to Disney World.
That’s how my kids react when daddy comes home.
I understand the fascination. Obviously, I think he’s a great guy. But to them, he is the ultimate superhero. Their daddy is strong and so much fun. He can throw them high in the air, easily carry them on his shoulders, play horsey for hours and makes the best monster voices.
I make an effort to be just as fun, but when the kids hop on my back, I wince in pain. How do you explain to a 3-year-old that mommy can’t play horsey because that adorable face broke her tailbone during labor? Fun-killer much?
I love how much they love their father and the adorable ways they interact with each other. But is it bad to admit there is a sting of jealousy when they choose him over me?
I recently picked up my son from daycare one Thursday. He was sitting with friends and seemed perfectly content. When he saw me he burst into tears and started screaming. I looked to the teacher for an answer to his dramatic reaction. Did he suddenly get hurt? Was he not feeling well today? The teacher looked on in amazement.
“I have no idea what happened,” she said. “He was perfectly fine until you walked in.”
Wonderful, I thought to myself. That’s exactly what a mother — who already feels horrible for leaving her kids all day — wants to hear.
The truth is, he was crying because of me. He realized daddy wasn’t picking him up from school. He also remembered it was Thursday, which meant daddy would be golfing and he wouldn’t see him before bed. All these emotions came charging to him as soon as he saw my face.
At the time I didn’t know this. All I knew was that my 3-year-old was having a meltdown at the sight of seeing his mommy. Thankfully, he recovered within a few minutes, but his reaction was a blow to my heart and caused quite the rejection sting.
A few days later, I was scrolling through Instagram, still feeling sorry for myself at what had transpired, and I came across this quote: “You know when your kids are upset about something, see you and automatically burst into tears? Well, that’s because you’re the person they feel most comfortable to be vulnerable with. You’re their safe place where they know they can finally let go. And how lucky are you to get to be that person for them?”
Sometimes, as mothers, all we need to do is look at a situation from another perspective to receive clarity. This completely changed my mindset and how I was feeling as a mother. I wasn’t making my kids cry; my kids were choosing to cry in front of me because that’s where they feel most safe.
While parenting two toddlers can drive me to my emotional wits end at times, how privileged am I to guide them along this journey? To be their safe place? To be their one person they can be completely themselves with — even if it’s their worst version?
With Father’s Day quickly approaching, I will continue to cherish my husband for being the best daddy to our children, but I will also do my best to remember they will always need their mommy. And while my fun level might not compare to daddy’s, I will be here to accept them as they are, no matter what version I am blessed enough to receive — the good, the bad or the ugly.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.