Does your child sometimes cry when they see you? Don't feel bad; it's actually a good thing

“I have no idea what happened,” she said. “He was perfectly fine until you walked in.”

Wonderful, I thought to myself. That’s exactly what a mother — who already feels horrible for leaving her kids all day — wants to hear.

The truth is, he was crying because of me. He realized daddy wasn’t picking him up from school. He also remembered it was Thursday, which meant daddy would be golfing and he wouldn’t see him before bed. All these emotions came charging to him as soon as he saw my face.

At the time I didn’t know this. All I knew was that my 3-year-old was having a meltdown at the sight of seeing his mommy. Thankfully, he recovered within a few minutes, but his reaction was a blow to my heart and caused quite the rejection sting.

A few days later, I was scrolling through Instagram, still feeling sorry for myself at what had transpired, and I came across this quote: “You know when your kids are upset about something, see you and automatically burst into tears? Well, that’s because you’re the person they feel most comfortable to be vulnerable with. You’re their safe place where they know they can finally let go. And how lucky are you to get to be that person for them?”