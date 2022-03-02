Does your child suffer from chronic tension headaches? Here are ways to help

Children, like adults, often suffer from mild acute or recurrent headache pain. Many children suffer from recurrent headaches that are most commonly caused by tension.

Tension headaches frequently occur from prolonged use of video games, computers or other sedentary activities that cause improper posture for an extended period. This type of headache can also be a reaction to stress, and usually hits people in the middle of the day. They can last for 30 minutes and up to several days.

An individual may be diagnosed with chronic tension headaches when they experience tension headaches for at least 15 days a month for three months.

Symptoms

Unlike a migraine, chronic tension headaches typically are not bad enough to keep an individual from going about their normal day. Instead, it is a dull pain or pressure felt on both sides of the head. The neck muscles become sore and tight giving a sensation of tightness that surrounds the head. It can also make the jaw and shoulder muscles feel sore.

Treatment

Over-the-counter painkillers may be used for chronic tension headache relief. However, it is important to note that medications such as painkillers should not be used for more than a couple days at a time.

Regular exercise is thought to help those with frequent headaches. It can also help to avoid stress or stressful situations. Make sure kids stretch or massage tight neck muscles.

Additionally, parents should encourage their child to talk about things that may be bothering him or her. Be sure to encourage kids to take breaks from activities that require sustained concentration.

When to see a doctor

Parents should get their child help if the chronic tension headaches get in the way of their child's normal life, or if they are needing to take medication more than two times a week.

Additionally, if an individual experiences headaches often and the pattern suddenly changes, they should see a doctor.

