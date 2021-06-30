Dog Gone Problems: 15 tips to help your dog have a safe Fourth of July

5. Look into Composure chews. This behavior aide chew is available in many pet stores or online. This compound contains natural compounds sometimes referred to as “mothers milk,” which can be calming for many dogs.

6. Ask your vet about prescription medication. For dogs with more severe sound sensitivity, you may need a prescription medication. Be sure to speak to your vet about this now so you have the proper med and dosage worked out before the offices are closed for the holiday.

7. Make sure your dog has access to plenty of water. Excessive drooling is one common symptom of stress in dogs. They need to be able to replenish what they lose, so leave out an extra bowl in the room your dog is in the most since they may be too fearful to move to another room.

8. Give your dog a safe place to go. This should preferably be away from doors and windows. Often, setting these up in basements or insulated rooms can provide a nice sanctuary.

9. Avoid pulling your dog out of safe areas he or she runs to. Many dogs run under the bed, in a closet, etc., if he or she is scared, fearful or panicked. Giving your dog space is often the best approach. Even better, lay with them and speak to them in a calm tone and pet in slow, long strokes, which can be comforting.