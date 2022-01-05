Dog Gone Problems: 5 potty training tips for dogs who just don't want to go

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
I have found myself lost in what to do. I am 35 weeks pregnant and my 7-year-old Yorkie/silky mix refuses to go out with my husband. Well, he will go out with him in the morning, but won't defecate after dinner with him or urinate at night before bed. If I take him out he will urinate immediately — even when my husband has just tried. We have added lights to the walkway, but that doesn't seem to help.
When it comes to defecating he can take up to 45 minutes to find the perfect spot, and sometimes still won't go even after squatting and relocating six times, which becomes very frustrating to me. I place him in his room if he doesn't go and try again 30 to 60 minutes later, but still nothing. The next morning I will find urine in his room! But he typically can hold himself for 12 hours while I'm at work during the day, so I don’t know why he can't overnight.
Just this week I’ve cleaned two accidents on my rug about two hours after taking him out, and five accidents from his room overnight. I was thinking I should try kenneling him at night if he won't urinate with my husband, but I feel this is more behavioral. How do I get him to function with my husband? Help!
Stephanie
Hello Stephanie,
Your approach is good in theory, but it needs some refinement. There are a few different reasons why your dog may not want to potty with your husband. I'm not sure if either one of you did this or if you adopted the dog after being with another family, but I have seen many dogs refuse to go in front of a human because they were reprimanded or punished for having an accident in the house.
People intend to communicate “I'm not happy when you potty in the house,” but what the dog hears is “The human gets mad when you potty (regardless of location).” This a good example of the problems that can result from punishment-based dog training, and why you should never get mad at, punish or rub a dog’s nose in excrement.
Working with dogs in Los Angeles, this is a pretty common dog behavior problem that is magnified because most people there do not have a yard and have to walk their dog to eliminate. To fix this problem, follow these steps:
1. Take dog out during specific times. Have your husband take the dog out at these specific times, as they are when a dog is most inclined to need to go: Five minutes after eating and 15 minutes after a hearty play time starts. Being in the right place at the right time can really help.
2. Establish a command word. Do not tell the dog to potty unless you have already established a command word for the act. This is a common mistake that often distracts the dog or works against your goal. As soon as the dog starts to go, say your command word once in a medium tone and volume. If he doesn’t go in five minutes, take him inside and move to the next step.
3. Use a kennel. Bring the dog inside and place him inside a kennel with only enough room to lay down and stand up — no extra room. Wait 15 to 30 minutes, then take your dog back out and give him another five minutes. Repeat this process until he goes — even if that means he is in the kennel overnight.
4. Use treats. When the dog finally goes, your husband should give the dog five treats in a row while saying the command word the second after each treat goes into your dog’s mouth. These should be special meat-based treats with a super strong smell. You should only give five treats this way if the dog goes No. 2. If it goes No. 1, do the same except only offer one treat. The idea is to wait your dog out until he can't hold it any longer. Then reward the heck out of him so he takes notice and is more motivated to go outside again in the future. While you are working on this, only use these super high value treats for successful potty actions. We want to make these treats even more valuable by being so rare.
5. Add hot water to dog's water an hour before feeding. This will cause the kibble to absorb the water and help make your dog need to go sooner. Be sure to only do this if you will be able to take him out several times over the two to three hours following feeding time. Remove any leftover water before feeding your dog the water-soaked kibble. You can add a few tablespoons of warm water right before feeding, since dogs prefer warm food.
Once you start this process, keep at it strictly until your dog is going with you and your hubby outside in a reasonable time. It'll help to starting on a Friday when you and your husband have a slow weekend and you will be home most of the time.
If you are dedicated and keep taking your dog out for five-minute opportunities until he goes, he will have no choice but to go. Once he does, he will quickly look forward to doing so to get the jackpot reward. For other general potty training tips, watch this video.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
