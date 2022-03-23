Dog Gone Problems: 5 tips to help dogs who suffer from anxiety

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

We have an 11-year-old pit bull who has some anxiety issues.

Like all dogs, he gets very agitated when there are loud noises. He also has fear of being left alone. If we are out, he wants to be out. If we are in, he wants to be inside. He has scratched doors and chewed dead bolts. Whenever we prepare to leave, he starts panting and panicking. We have tried to get him to sit and calm down, but he doesn’t give up.

This doesn’t happen all the time, but when it happens there is nothing that takes him of that mindset. There is no treat or peanut butter that can calm him down. One time he lasted all night, and we had to leave him outside because we couldn’t sleep.

We have a table set in the inside of our front door to stop him from chewing and hurting himself with the door knob and dead bolt. We cannot take him out walking, as he gets anxious with other dogs and starts weeping and almost crying/barking at other dogs. He has gotten better, but this has always been an issue because we cannot take him places since he goes nuts. We bought a house with a big yard just because we wanted him to have the actual space to run around and be “free” since we can’t take him out to parks or walks.

What can be a done at this time? I heard CBD oil might help with his anxiety. It just breaks my heart to not be able to help him at least be calm. What can we do?

Diana

***

Hi Diana,

It’s possible your dog is suffering from multiple forms of anxiety. Frankly, the issues you detailed are really something that should be addressed by a dog behavior expert during an in-home dog behavior session. While there are techniques I can share with you, you should really look into having someone work with you in person. Just make sure they only use positive reinforcement and look for a behaviorist instead of a trainer if you can.

Here are five tips to help your dog with his anxiety issues:

1. Stop petting your dog when he's anxious. Anything your dog is doing when you pet him is what you are reinforcing. This includes unbalanced states of mind such as fear, stress and anxiety. I'm guessing when your dog is nervous, you pet him as way to comfort him. This is a very common mistake people make when trying to help their dog. You can touch and leave your hand on the dog to comfort him without making him more anxious or fearful. Just refrain from petting when he's anxious, nervous, scared, excited, etc.

2. Desensitize your dog from triggers. To help your dog stop panicking when you get ready to leave, desensitize him from the various triggers — things you do that he associates with you leaving. You can do this by practicing them apart of actually leaving. For example: Go pick up your jacket, put it on and if your dog starts to whine, jump around, whimper, etc., take it off and go sit back down. Wait for the dog to calm down completely, then repeat the process. By doing this over and over, you will break the association that you putting the jacket on equals you leaving. Repeat this process with anything you do before you leave. Common triggers include picking up your purse, your car keys, putting on shoes (often in a specific place), grabbing sunglasses, etc. Some people find it easier to find these triggers by having a family member film you as you get ready for work. Just be sure the person stands behind the dog so you can see you and the dog in the video. Sometimes triggers are sounds. If your deadbolt latching or doorknob locking get your dog upset, try going over and twisting the deadbolt a few times, then walking away. Make a list of all the things your dog responds or reacts to and practice them over and over when you are not leaving. This helps many dogs stop getting worked up before a person actually leaves.

3. Increase daily exercise. Increasing your dog’s exercise is another very under-utilized activity when it comes to canine behavior problems. Look for a time of day when other dogs won't be out and if you encounter a dog on a walk, turn around immediately and move out of sight of the other dog for now. Once your dog sees you are helping him move away, it will help him feel more comfortable with walks. Teaching your dog to fetch is a great way to burn off energy, too. This is a better workout than a walk, and since your dog is reactive to other dogs and you have a yard, this is something you can do multiple times throughout the day.

4. Act casual when you come and go. Many people pet their dogs when they get over excited upon their return home. This will make the dog more excited the next time. You want your dog to adopt a “no big deal” energy when you return home. On the other side of the coin, avoid long goodbyes. This often causes the dog to get anxious before you leave. Instead, put on your shoes and head out the door without a word. Make it a non-exciting activity.

5. Teach your dog to stay. Many dogs have difficulty being alone because they never practice it. If you teach your dog to stay, then have him stay while you get up to use the bathroom, get a drink of water, change a load of laundry, etc., your dog can “practice” being alone while he knows you are still in the house.

As a bonus, click here for a video I shot of a dog with separation anxiety. The video includes several tips to help any dog get over a case of separation anxiety.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.