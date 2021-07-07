Dog Gone Problems: After being attacked, our dog can no longer play with adult dogs

Puppies give off pheromones that adult dogs recognize as an indicator of immaturity, so it's not uncommon for an adult dog to be patient with puppies (although the pheromones can make some dogs more aggressive to pups). Encouraging supervised play with this pup is advised and should be explored with other pups, too. This gives Izzy the ability to practice play, even if it's in a truncated way.

But the hidden benefit won't be seen for a while. Your dog is building a friendship with a pup who will grow into an adult dog. If the play dates continue as the puppy grows, your dog will have a buddy she can eventually play with. So I'd recommend you look for other pups Izzy can be around who grow up with her. If you use social media and put the word out with your friends in the area, you may be able to develop a small group of pups who become Izzy’s gang.

Now, when they are playing, be sure to keep the energy low (below 50%) even if the dogs are having fun. Over-excited play can easily lead to a bad experience, so giving "treat outs" — calling the dogs away and feeding them a copious amount of treats — any time the energy reaches 50% and waiting for them to return to a calmer state of mind before returning is super important. It may seem like you are giving treat outs all the time at first, but that’s normal. The more treat outs you give now, the less you will have to give later.