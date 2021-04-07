Dog Gone Problems: After losing her brother, my dog panics when left home alone

The more you do this, the less picking up your keys is associated with your departure. Desensitizing your dog from reacting to these triggers is easy, but needs to be done frequently (5 to 15 times a day) until picking up your keys no longer generates a response.

The next step is to help your dog understand that being alone is nothing to be afraid of. An easy way to do this is to teach her to stay so she can practice being slightly apart from you or sit in a room on her own when you are in the next room. This is essentially practicing being alone.

Once you can do this, have her sit and stay on her dog bed a few feet away when you eat, watch TV, etc. Once she is relaxed a few feet away, practice the stay a little further away. Eventually, you want to have her practice in a different part of your home and gradually increase the duration.

While this is going on she cannot be crying, barking or demonstrating any other behaviors that communicate she is not comfortable. If she does any of those things, go back to practicing at an easier level for a bit.