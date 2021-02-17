Dog Gone Problems: After snow, dog is having accidents inside

A dog door will works against you when you are doing potty training because the dog is able to go outside and do business without you being there to reinforce or reward the behavior. So I’d recommend you put the dog door down so you are the one taking your dog out for potty breaks for a week or so.

There are three times a dog is most likely to need to go to the bathroom, including right after waking up, a few minutes after eating or 10 minutes after the start of serious playtime. At those three times — as well as any other time your dog indicates she wants to go outside — stay outside with your dog and wait for her to do her business.

If she doesn’t go within five minutes, it’s probably not urgent enough. If that’s the case I would take her inside and keep her on a leash or in your lap until she protests or indicates she wants to go outside again. If you don’t keep her on your lap or on a leash, it’s very likely that she will move out of your sight and do her business.

If your dog does have an accident in the house, don’t punish or chastise her. Many people think that rubbing a dog's nose in the accident or pointing to it and yelling are helpful ways to potty train, but they are not. Both of these methods have been clinically proven to teach dogs to hide when they do their business.