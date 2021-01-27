Dog Gone Problems: Dog is possessively aggressive of owner after living with parents

I don't know if your dog is acting possessive of you or is being territorial. There are different methods and things to work on depending on what is triggering the aggressive behavior, which is another reason in-person help is needed. Since I can't offer advice on addressing the aggressive behavior itself, I can offer some advice that can help promote a healthy leader-follower dynamic.

Does your dog have any rules or structure? Many people think of rules as being mean and therefore fail to provide them. In some cases, I have found that this leads the dog to believe his or her leadership is needed, which causes the dog to start to assert itself in a protective role.

I define a rule as things the dog wants to do and has the ability to do, but does not do without an invitation or permission. A few common examples would be not being allowed to be on the furniture (or at least not allowed without an invitation) and not being allowed in the kitchen when people are preparing food or within seven feet of anyone who is eating.

Enforcing rules allows us to demonstrate that we are able to control the environment and have things under control. It also helps the dog practice listening to us. If your dog doesn’t have any rules to follow, he isn't practicing listening to you or following your directives.