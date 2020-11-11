Dog Gone Problems: How can we get our dog to stop whining for attention?

I'm thinking this behavior could be a result of a few things. First, conditioning you that whining equals attention and, second, perhaps not enough sleep. Large breed dogs need between 13 to 17 hours of sleep every day. If your dog isn’t getting that much sleep, that can certainly be a factor here. Building in rest periods in a room apart from you can help with that.

Before you work on my tip, keep a journal of the times of the day your dog gets whiney. Keep track for a week or so to determine if there is a pattern. The idea is to find a few times a day this happens consistently. Once you know when this is, you're ready for the next step.

Take your dog out to go to the bathroom and then get a high-value chew item like a bully stick, cow knee cap, Himalayan chew or marrow bone and go into a room away from where you work, such as a bedroom. Close the door so the dog can't take it out of the room and sit and work there while the dog enjoys his chew. Give yourself a good 20 minutes to be there with the dog to help him feel relaxed. We want to build in a new routine that he is comfortable with and enjoys.