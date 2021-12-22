Dog Gone Problems: How do I get my dog to stop eating so fast?

It is not unusual for a dog to eat their food quickly. This is a behavior many dogs display — even puppies who grow up without having to compete for food.

While a slow feeder can certainly help, I would recommend you use a snuffle mat instead. A snuffle mat will also slow down your dog’s eating, but it will also stimulate her mentally and drain some energy since she'll be working for her food.

There are many versions of this dog feeding tool you can purchase. I prefer the versions that have a sort of band around the base of it, which causes the tassels to stand upright. This makes it easier for the food to fall in between the tassels — making it more stimulating, and more like exercise, for your dog to retrieve the kibble. This will also stop your dog’s habit of eating too fast since they can only get a little bit at a time.

Make sure the area your dog eats is not overly busy. If you feed your dog in a high-traffic area, or if people are messing with the dog, those could be influencing factors. Additionally, make sure no one is taking food away from your dog in the middle of eating as that can also amplify the fast eating behavior. Dogs should be undisturbed when eating.