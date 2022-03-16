Dog Gone Problems: How do I stop my dog from barking at people?

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

I have an anxious 1-year-old Shorkie. Any dog or person who walks by either when we are on a walk, on her tie out or in the house, she goes absolutely crazy barking at them and racing back and forth. It is impossible to distract.

Also, when anyone comes to the door, she gets extremely over-excited. I try to distract her with treats but after she gets a treat, she continues to jump up on the person. Not sure what to do.

I take treats on our walks, too, but her behavior isn’t improving. I don’t seem to have the patience to work with this situation and wonder what I should do. She’s an extremely sweet puppy and would never bite anyone. Just a highly anxious puppy.

Jackie

***

Hello Jackie,

I’m betting you did not take your dog to puppy classes. I would say 90% of the people who hire me to fix dog barking problems skipped puppy class when their puppy was young.

A good puppy class exposes young pups to different breeds of puppies and people in classes. This is crucially important for young puppies, but is sadly something many people fail to do.

The reason? People often incorrectly think their young puppy’s personality is their personality for life. But puppies go through developmental stages. Unless something negative happens to them when they are very young, most puppies are very open to new people and dogs until they hit about 4 to 5 months old.

If you take advantage of this early developmental time and create positive associations with new dogs, puppies, people and everyday items, those puppies gain confidence and, later in life, are comfortable around them.

If you fail to properly socialize your puppy when it’s young (by “socialize” we mean exposing it to things in a positive way), it’s not at all uncommon for puppies to grow into dogs who get anxious and bark or react to those things that they were not exposed to when they were young.

The key to stopping a dog from barking or going crazy is to create a positive association with them or help them practice a replacement behavior. I like the fact that you are trying to distract with treats, but you are most likely waiting too long. Once your dog is reacting, it’s basically in a hysterical state which makes it impossible for it to learn anything until it calms down. You need to distract her much sooner — as soon as you see her body get stiff, close her mouth, her ears go back or other body language signals.

The key is to find an environment or situation where you can expose your dog to whatever the stimulus is, but far enough away where your dog is not reactive. Most people make the mistake of trying to train their dog in the moment instead of creating situations where they can practice a behavior without the full intensity of a real-life situation.

To help her practice being calm when people come to your home, I would have you practice having her go to a dog bed when there is no one at the door.

Have her sit on the dog bed and as soon as she does, say her marker word then give her a treat. Next, wait a couple of seconds then save the marker word again and give another treat.

The next step is to actually step away from your dog. This is often the most difficult part of this process. Some dogs will get up and start following you when you take your second footstep away from them. If this is the case for your dog, reposition her back on the dog bed, say the marker word and pet her instead of giving a treat.

Then, instead of taking a full step back, just lift one foot and tap the toe of one of your feet behind you, then put your foot back next to its counterpart. If your dog stays in place, say her marker word and then give her a treat. Repeat that a couple times and then try to step back again.

Eventually you should be able to take a step back and have the dog stay in place while you return. If she struggles, find a small enough portion of a step back that you can do and have the dog stay in place. Once that’s the case, you can go to a full step back.

Gradually, you will take more steps away from her, but she needs to remain in a sit or down position on the dog bed or wherever you place her as you walk away and return.

The next step is to start walking towards the door. Again, this may require a step-by-step process; with the process always concluding with you coming to her, saying the marker word then providing a treat. Essentially what you’re doing is teaching the dog that if she stays in place on the dog bed, you will come back and give her a treat.

When you get to the actual door, you will have to break down opening the door into small steps as well. At first, reach your hand a couple of inches towards the door but stop, let your arm drop to your side, then return to your dog, say your marker and give a treat. It may takes several reaches towards the door handle before you can actually touch it while your dog stays on the dog bed.

Repeat this process when it comes to touching the door handle, turning it, unlocking a deadbolt and opening the actual door. Make the steps very small and manageable and after each successful step, return to your dog, say the marker word and give her a treat.

Eventually, you should be able to tell her to go to her dog bed, go to the door and open it and have her stay there. Only after you can achieve this should you try to use the same approach with an actual person at the door. But the person should be someone you invite over who is waiting silently outside the door instead of knocking.

When you open the door, if your dog sees the person and gets excited, you can simply close the door and go sit down and wait for her to calm down before you practice again. You will likely need a very close and patient friend to help you with this. In some cases, I've had to only open the door an inch or so at first, but eventually can open it wider and wider.

If your dog barks at people who pass by the home, you may want to check out this session summary I did for one of my clients in Santa Monica, California, whose dog likes to bark at people passing by her home.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

