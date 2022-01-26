Dog Gone Problems: How do I stop our puppy from eating poop?

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
How can I get my 10-month Boston terrier rescue to stop eating poop? We pick up as they go, but she will even lick the grass if it isn’t completely picked up. We have had her three months and she seems more obsessed.
Dawn
***
Hello Dawn,
Poop eating — or coprophagia — is unhealthy and disgusting for humans for obvious reasons. Dogs, however, are scavengers, meaning they will both hunt for food as well as take advantage when they find it. It is not unusual for dogs to eat the droppings of other dogs, cats, rabbits, raccoons and other animals.
That said, while it is a natural part of being a dog, eating feces can lead to health issues including picking up parasites, worms, etc.
There are multiple reasons that dogs may decide to eat scat. First, they observe their mothers doing it to keep the whelping area clean when they are puppies. It could also be they are lacking appropriate nutritional options or lacking something in their diet.
There are also other reasons why dogs can develop this habit. Since dogs often put their nose to the ground to get a better smell of things, they also test and sample some of the things that they feel may be good to eat.
Some studies think that humans can have an influence on poop-eating in this capacity. Since all attention is validating — and we find the habit disgusting — it’s possible for a dog to explore poop (only sniffing) and have the humans react so strongly that it provides a motivation for the dog to repeat the action or take it further — eating it.
Over the years, I have heard of a number of tips to use for dogs who eat feces. Some have been thoroughly debunked, including putting pepper or hot sauce on the poop.
Other remedies seem to have some legitimacy, but don’t work for all dogs. One such option includes giving the dog pineapple to eat. A couple of chunks of pineapple can impact a dogs digestive system, making the poop less desirable to eat.
Some people have reported success by adding a vitamin supplement to their dog’s nutritional routine. The appetite can indicate something is missing from the dog’s food.
But the solution that seems to have had the best and most consistent impact is what you’re currently doing — picking up the feces so the dog does not have access to it. I should note here that, while gross, your dog eating her own poop is harmless unless it's left and later acquires worms or parasites.
Since your dog likes to lick the grass after the feces has been removed, I would recommend that you bring out a small handful of high-value treats your dog absolutely loves. When your dog finishes going poop, say your marker word and, while they are watching, drop five or six treats on the ground a few inches away from the front of your dog. Make sure your dog sees you drop the treats.
If the treats are high enough value, the dog should immediately move forward and start licking them off the ground. This should buy you time to be able to pick up the feces. I would then take the dog out for a short walk or to do something that she absolutely loves so she looks forward to that activity following defecation.
The real goal is to prevent the dog from eating it for such a long period of time that it stops being a habit — although you will likely have to continue to monitor and manage.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
