Dog Gone Problems: How do I stop our puppy from eating poop?

There are also other reasons why dogs can develop this habit. Since dogs often put their nose to the ground to get a better smell of things, they also test and sample some of the things that they feel may be good to eat.

Some studies think that humans can have an influence on poop-eating in this capacity. Since all attention is validating — and we find the habit disgusting — it’s possible for a dog to explore poop (only sniffing) and have the humans react so strongly that it provides a motivation for the dog to repeat the action or take it further — eating it.

Over the years, I have heard of a number of tips to use for dogs who eat feces. Some have been thoroughly debunked, including putting pepper or hot sauce on the poop.

Other remedies seem to have some legitimacy, but don’t work for all dogs. One such option includes giving the dog pineapple to eat. A couple of chunks of pineapple can impact a dogs digestive system, making the poop less desirable to eat.

Some people have reported success by adding a vitamin supplement to their dog’s nutritional routine. The appetite can indicate something is missing from the dog’s food.