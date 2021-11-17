Dog Gone Problems: How do we get our new puppy to go outside without us?

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a 12-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and have just introduced a 16-week-old puppy to the mix. The puppy doesn't like to go out unless I go out first. The other two just go. I would like to entice the puppy to go out like the others. Was thinking I may need to use treats, but the 12-year-old is still a bit food protective. Not sure where to start?
Shawnie
***
Hello Shawnie,
You didn’t mention if you want your puppy to go out without you to just go outside or go outside to potty.
Puppies are still feeling things out and, at 16 weeks, it's possible your pup simply isn’t confident to explore on their own or enjoys your company too much to be without you!
I'd start out by first introducing a marker word and then doing some very basic training. Since your 12-year-old is sometimes food protective, I'd practice without that dog present. Give the 12-year-old a bully stick or take it for a walk first so it's occupied while you teach the pup it's awesome to go outside.
Obviously, you need to make sure the environment is safe. If your pup is a small breed and you live in an area with hawks, the yard isn’t fenced, there is dangerous things in the yard or other reasons it’s not safe to be alone, you should not use this exercise.
But if your yard is a safe place, it's not hard to condition your pup to go outside using treats and a marker word. You will need to come up with a cue word (outside, yard, etc.) that means to go outside and some treats your pup loves.
Step one:
Go to the back door with your pup. Open the door, then touch a tasty treat to your pup's nose to get its attention. Say your cue and then toss the treat on the floor just outside the doorway. When your pup licks up the treat, say your marker word once in a normal tone.
Wait for your pup to come back to you. If it lingers outside, that’s ok; that's our goal.
Repeat this until your pup goes out to get the treats without any hesitation. I usually keep these practice sessions to a minute or so with a dozen treats or so.
Step two:
Repeat step one, but this time toss the treats an inch or two farther away from the doorway. If your pup shows any hesitation for the distance, toss one closer until your pup will get it. Make sure to say the cue word to go out before each toss.
Keep practicing in short one-minute sessions throughout the day, progressively tossing them farther away from the doorway. Do this until your pup is comfortable walking a dozen or so steps out the back door without any hesitation.
Step three:
Start giving the cue to exit the door without tossing the treat. Sometimes it helps to motion out. If your pup doesn’t follow your lead, it means you need to go back and practice more for step two.
The first time you say the cue and the pup goes out on its own, say your marker word once and then give it five treats right after the other. Keep practicing until you can say the cue word with no motion from your arm to get your pup to go outside.
Step four:
Give your pup the cue to go outside. Once it does, say your marker word then toss it a treat. The instant your pup looks at you (you have to be fast), toss another treat on the ground near where your puppy is standing. Say your marker word when the pup gets the next treat.
Repeat this step with four to eight treats, progressively tossing them a little farther away from the pup each time so it's moving around the yard.
Step five:
Before you practice the next time, go outside and place some treats on the porch strategically. You want to place them so when you are tossing the teats, your pup discovers there are more around.
After a few practice sessions at this stage, you should notice your pup starts looking for the placed treats. Be sure to hide them in different areas, gradually farther and farther away from the door. Don’t hide them too well at first, but eventually you want to make finding them more and more challenging.
By this stage, you should start seeing your pup going out and exploring more on its own. You may want to leave new toys out there for your pup to find, too.
Since your 12-year-old has some food guarding behavior, be sure to not let it out until you are sure the pup has gotten all the hidden treats. You may want to let the 12-year-old out on its own after each practice with the pup inside so the adult can find any missed treats.
In a week or so, your pup should be doing its own exploring and you can stop hiding and tossing the treats.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.