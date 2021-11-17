Dog Gone Problems: How do we get our new puppy to go outside without us?

Keep practicing in short one-minute sessions throughout the day, progressively tossing them farther away from the doorway. Do this until your pup is comfortable walking a dozen or so steps out the back door without any hesitation.

Step three:

Start giving the cue to exit the door without tossing the treat. Sometimes it helps to motion out. If your pup doesn’t follow your lead, it means you need to go back and practice more for step two.

The first time you say the cue and the pup goes out on its own, say your marker word once and then give it five treats right after the other. Keep practicing until you can say the cue word with no motion from your arm to get your pup to go outside.

Step four:

Give your pup the cue to go outside. Once it does, say your marker word then toss it a treat. The instant your pup looks at you (you have to be fast), toss another treat on the ground near where your puppy is standing. Say your marker word when the pup gets the next treat.

Repeat this step with four to eight treats, progressively tossing them a little farther away from the pup each time so it's moving around the yard.

Step five: