Dog Gone Problems: I gave my neighbor a puppy, and now she's shocking her

Since you seem to be on good terms with the neighbor, I'd suggest you ask if you can have the puppy back. I'd avoid saying anything about the tether or shock collar, since this will almost assuredly cause her to feel confronted and defensive. Just say you regret giving the pup away and when you see her, it breaks your heart. Puppies are a lot of work and she may be open to you taking her back.

In the future, I'd strongly suggest you get an adoption contract in place for any future pups you adopt out so that you have language that forbids the things that are happening to this puppy now. Most breeders have a contract that forbids the use of shock or prong/pinch collars, requires that the dog be kept inside and that no aversive training methods are used. They also usually have a provision that states that if the adoptee doesn’t want to keep the pup or dog, that he or she goes back to the breeder.

I'd also suggest you create a list of questions to ask any future adoptees. Questions might include:

• Have you had a dog before?

• Do you have a dog now? If yes, is he or she friendly to other dogs?

• Do you have a fenced-in yard?

• Do you plan to keep the dog inside?