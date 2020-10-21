Dog Gone Problems: Months after coronavirus pandemic, dogs have turned on each other

The first option is to take them on a day walk together. Dogs process things by literally moving forward, and the walk acts as a bit of a distraction. So this is a great way to practice a positive experience together. On the walk, everyone should be in a line — shoulder to shoulder — so that neither dog is in front of the other. If they are reactive or staring at one another, increase distance until they are no longer staring or reacting. You may need to be on opposite sides of the street to start. This is OK.

Once you find the closest you can get without the dogs reacting, take note of the distance. You will continue to walk at that distance for a few walks. Once the dogs and you are both completely relaxed, you can start narrowing the distance, but do this very gradually. No more than a foot closer (if that) each walk. It will take time, but eventually you will be able to walk the dogs next to you with minimal distance apart. These daily walks will help the dogs practice being together in a calm and relaxed state of mind.

Once you can get them walking close together, you can start doing some work together inside the house, like giving them chewing bones or bully sticks (provided there is no resource guarding in either dog). This video shows me detailing this exact same technique with a pair of dogs who had the same problem you have.