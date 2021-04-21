Dog Gone Problems: My 2-year-old dog is barking in the kennel before we wake up

Hi Monica,

My question to you is, do you need to kennel your dog? I use a kennel to keep my home safe or keep the dog from having accidents or getting into trouble. If you have a 2-year-old dog who doesn’t have any chewing or house training issues, perhaps you could leave your dog out.

If you decide to go that route, I'd put her in her kennel at night, closing the kennel door but not latching it. Close the door to the room the kennel is in and police up anything she may get into trouble with — full trash can, old shoes, etc. If she is OK after a few days to a week, give her access to another room as well (also policing it up) and keep expanding every few days to a week. If there is anything chewed up or soiled, then you can back up a step or go to kenneling again.

If your dog isn't beelining it to go potty when you let her out in the morning, she is either up and ready to go or calling out to get you up because she is anticipating your rising from bed.

You can try getting her some additional exercise (fetch, walk, scent games, lick mat, etc.) an hour before bedtime. If you go this route, I'd take her out 45 minutes before bedtime as well as right before to ensure there are no potty problems.