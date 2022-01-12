Dog Gone Problems: My Boxer suddenly wants to lay in my lap all the time

Or you could just be awesome.

Some dog trainers will tell you that you should never let a dog sleep in your bed, sit in your lap or sit at the same level as you because it confuses the dog into thinking it’s your equal or some other poppycock.

Unless there are extraneous circumstances, there is nothing wrong with a dog being on your lap, sitting at the same height as you or sleeping in the same bed. It’s all about the human's personal preference — unless the dog has behavior issues that might make those things problematic. Since you didn’t mention any of those things, allowing the dog to continue laying in your lap is really up to you.

If you don’t mind or enjoy having the dog in your lap, but the weight is a little bit too much, you could try sitting in a chair that is wider or on the couch. This might give the dog the ability to sit next to you or lay down next to you and rest their chin on your thigh, etc.

My more pressing concern would be that this may impact the dogs relationship with your grandson. If you are concerned about that, then limiting her time in your lap may be a good alternative if the end result is it causes the dog to seek out attention from your grandchild.