Dog Gone Problems: My daughter’s puppy has separation anxiety

Make a list of all of the triggers you see as you go through your normal departure routine. Anytime you see your dog start to show signs of anxiety — pacing, whining, drooling, barking, pawing you, etc. — add them to your list.

Once you have your list, you can start the process of desensitizing the dog as I described earlier but only one at a time. You can do several of these in a day but don’t combine picking up your keys with picking up your purse. Eventually you want to get to that stage, but not until you can pick up the keys or the purse and put them in your pocket or use them in a normal fashion without your dog showing any signs of distress.

The next steps are to help the dog practice being somewhat alone. Teaching your dog to spend time on the dog bed a few feet away is a great first level to achieve. This video details how to train a dog to go to and stay on a dog bed.