Dog Gone Problems: My dog bites me when I try to take her into the groomer

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
I have a 7-year-old Lhasa Apso who is a puppy mill rescue. I've had her for about five months. She bit me couple of weeks ago. It wasn't bad and I think maybe I scared her. Today she bit me real good when I was trying to get her out of car at the groomer. Instead of leaving her (at the groomer) I drove her home. My question: Can dogs be trained not to bite? Thank you.
Marvaline
***
Hi Marvaline,
Dogs who are born into puppy mills often have a lot of confidence problems due to under-socialization and the stressful environment they are born into. It’s important to understand that when your dog is biting at you, she's not doing so to be mean. She's trying to accomplish something.
In this case, your dog was saying “I don’t want to go in there.” When you didn’t listen, she turned up the volume by biting. This is usually the case when the fear response is strong, so it's good you didn't leave the dog there. The groomer can be a very stressful place for dogs. In fact, dog groomers are bitten more than any other job in the animal industry because of this reason.
I always advise clients to look for signals of their dogs consent. Many people don’t even consider a dog giving consent, but if you fail to recognize when they are disagreeing and continue on despite the fact they are not giving you signals that they are comfortable, some dogs will resort to biting. This video explains dog consent and some of the signals you should look for.
The first step would be to go to the groomer when there are no other dogs there. I have found that going at the end of the day after the last client has left is best for this initial visit. This is a meet-and-greet visit, which means your dog is not going be groomed at all. Instead, she will investigate the grooming salon only.
During this initial visit, you should bring some of your dog's favorite treats and, if your dog is toy-motivated, their favorite toy. I have found that doing the initial greeting with the groomer outside can be beneficial. This is another reason why doing this after working hours is best.
Once you arrive, let your dog do some sniffing while you call the groomer. Go for a short, two to five minute walk with the groomer. Give the groomer a handful of treats and ask him or her to give a few to your dog. If your dog isn’t interested in the treats right away, try again after walking for a minute or two. If your dog is not already sniffing the ground on your walk, have the groomer crush a few treats into little bits and sprinkle them in the grass in front of your dog. This usually helps the dogs start sniffing the ground, which is comforting, relaxing and burns energy.
Once you get back to the salon, let your dog sniff around as the groomer cleans up from the day. You and the groomer should be offering treats to your dog frequently, especially after she investigates anything. We want your dog to think this place is awesome: "Hey, I get to sniff around and do whatever I want and I get a lot of treats and nobody’s doing anything that I don’t like."
Next, give your dog a treat and then have the groomer turn the trimmers on for one second while you are at least 10 feet away. If your dog is relaxed and enjoyed the treats, do it again but this time have the groomer turn on the clippers for one second and then give the dog a treat after. This switch is important. You want the sound to come first and the treat after.
If your dog doesn’t mind the sound, then take a few steps closer to where the groomer is and repeat — trimmers on for one second followed by a treat. Keep repeating this process until you are right next to where the trimmer is. If needed, you could have the groomer leave the trimmers on for two seconds before turning them off and you giving the dog a treat. Keep increasing this duration until you can have the trimmers on for a good 15 to 30 seconds with the dog feeling comfortable and not trying to move away. I would do the same thing with the sound of scissors cutting and any other tools the groomer will use with your dog.
Put your dog on the grooming table and take turns giving your dog treats. If your groomer is going to be bathing your dog, I would have you put your dog into the bathing basin, without turning the water on and giving your dog a lot of treats. The wash basin may take a few practices.
If your dog shows any signs of discomfort — jitters, drooling, bearing teeth when you reach for her or refusing to move — you may need to repeat this visit one or more times.
If your dog is not a fan of other dogs, I would arrange to have your dog groomed at the end of the day after all of the other dogs have left. Dogs barking in kennels is a very common occurrence at grooming salons, and barking can stress out a lot of dogs.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.
