Dog Gone Problems: My dog bites me when I try to take her into the groomer

Once you get back to the salon, let your dog sniff around as the groomer cleans up from the day. You and the groomer should be offering treats to your dog frequently, especially after she investigates anything. We want your dog to think this place is awesome: "Hey, I get to sniff around and do whatever I want and I get a lot of treats and nobody’s doing anything that I don’t like."

Next, give your dog a treat and then have the groomer turn the trimmers on for one second while you are at least 10 feet away. If your dog is relaxed and enjoyed the treats, do it again but this time have the groomer turn on the clippers for one second and then give the dog a treat after. This switch is important. You want the sound to come first and the treat after.

If your dog doesn’t mind the sound, then take a few steps closer to where the groomer is and repeat — trimmers on for one second followed by a treat. Keep repeating this process until you are right next to where the trimmer is. If needed, you could have the groomer leave the trimmers on for two seconds before turning them off and you giving the dog a treat. Keep increasing this duration until you can have the trimmers on for a good 15 to 30 seconds with the dog feeling comfortable and not trying to move away. I would do the same thing with the sound of scissors cutting and any other tools the groomer will use with your dog.