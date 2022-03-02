Dog Gone Problems: My dog bites strangers who get close

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

Dog Gone Problems,

I have a 2-year-old Catahoula who has been biting people since I got him at 10 weeks old. It's any person or dog walker who walks by, and has even happened in a store. I cannot see the antecedent. How can I get him to stop? Thanks.

Gayle

Hello Gayle,

I wish you had included more details with your question. Usually, when a dog bites, it's trying to accomplish something. In my experience, it's usually because the dog is afraid of, disagrees with or wants to stop something.

If your dog is biting because people are engaging with him when he is offering cut off signals (turning away, lowering his head, refusing to come, bares teeth, freezes or rolls onto his back submissively), then you need to step in.

Many people think they can pet any dog at any time. But just like humans, it's important to get consent before interacting with a dog. This video offers tips on how to recognize and ask for consent in dogs.

If your dog is biting to disagree, it may be to stop the people from walking so close or too fast. If that is the case, I'd recommend some desensitization combined with counter conditioning.

The first step is to find a good place to practice. Many people make the mistake of trying to train or condition their dog “in the moment.” But we don’t learn to drive on a busy street or play a sport in an actual game because it's way too intense a place to learn a new skill. Dog behavior modification is the same way.

An ideal location would be an outdoor park with lots of space with grass or vegetation on the ground (good distracting sniffs) and not a ton of traffic. You may have to pick a specific time of day or day of the week when it's less busy.

The idea is to find a distance where your dog isn't targeting (starring at) or avoiding the people because there is enough space (what I think of as escapability to the dog), but not so far away that he is indifferent to them.

I like to say a marker word when the dog does specific things like look at a person or dog and doesn’t bark or lunge. But you should also treat for simply being near these things without reacting. No marker word needed in those scenarios.

I usually oscillate between “find it” (tossing a treat on the ground), treating for no specific action (aside from not reacting) and asking for simple cue’s (sit, hand target, etc). Avoid any cues that require your dog to lay down, and if he won't sit, assume that is because he doesn’t feel comfortable — not that his isn’t being obedient. If your dog won't sit, just go to a different cue.

Anytime a person or dog walks by and your dog looks at them or is aware but doesn’t react, give a treat. Think of not reacting as a cue like roll over or sit. The more you reward your dog for not reacting when it can, the more comfortable and positive he will feel around that experience the next time.

Essentially, you are arranging experiences where you can manage the environment so that nothing comes close enough to your dog to startle him or make him feel the need to lunge.

If you do it right, your dog will look like it's doing nothing except hanging out and sniffing. But don’t be confused, it's usually a pretty intense experience for the dog. Many dogs will come home and sleep deeply after because of how draining it can be. For this reason, keep these sessions on the shorter side. Maybe 5 to 15 minutes max.

When your dog is comfortable at that distance, you can start getting closer to people or dogs. Also keep in mind your approach will need to vary. For some dogs or people, you may need to move farther away (like someone running or a dog barking) and for others you may be able to get closer (people sitting or laying down or a dog who is smaller or walking slowly). Your job is to steer the ship and manage the situation so your dog doesn’t have to.

Last tip: It's more important to have a successful session than a longer one. Don’t push longer than your dog can handle. Three fully successful (no reactivity) five-minute sessions are much better than a one-hour session where your dog lunged a few times. You want to stack a successful (non-lunging) session on top of another.

It takes time and lots of successful practice sessions. In many cases, you can completely remove all distance and help the dog become comfortable interacting with people. In other cases, you can help the dog feel more comfortable but may have to keep a certain minimum distance. If your dog learns to be around people at a distance only and not interact with them, that's OK, too.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.