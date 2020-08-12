Dog Gone Problems: My dog has suddenly started stealing food from the counters

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
I am wondering what would cause an old dog to suddenly start stealing food off the counters. She has not done this before. Many thanks.
Irene
***
Hi Irene,
It's not unusual for dogs to develop a counter-surfing problem — even later in life.
Jumping up on the counters is a rewarding behavior meaning each time the dog gets up and finds something tasty, they are being trained to look in the same place hoping to repeat that success.
The first step in the process is to remove all food on the counters so the dog is not rewarded for the behavior. I know it's inconvenient, but it's temporary. If you don’t remove the reward, stopping the behavior is far more difficult.
The next step is to teach your dog the "leave it" command. Teaching the dog this exercise — a crucial step many people skip — introduces the concept of being rewarded for the leaving behavior. If the dog is not rewarded for leaving tasty food alone, she is going to try to get what she's missing out on — aka the food on your counters.
Once your dog has mastered the "leave it" command, go into the kitchen and place a food item with a strong smell on the counter. Then sit down a few feet away and appear distracted. When the dog starts to look at or sniff near the food item, give the leave it command and then treat the dog for compliance. Repeat this four to eight times. After that, put the food item away and go do something with your dog that she likes. This can be as easy as spending a minute rubbing her belly.
Repeat this exercise three to five times a day for 10 days, but move the food item to different parts of the counter. Also, try to sit in different places with different food items to vary it up. You don’t want to practice it exactly the same each time or your results will suffer.
If you see your dog sniffing the counter or showing interest in it at times you are not practicing, give the command and be sure to reward the dog when she complies with your wishes. If your dog is still trying to counter surf after 10 days of practice, you can add the following approach.
Put six to 10 empty soda cans and a few pieces of silverware in a metal colander. Tie one end of a 12-inch string to the bowl and the other to a bagel. Position both about an inch from the edge of a counter or table while you go to the next room. You want to be far enough away to let the dog explore and think you won't know, but close enough to make it back into the kitchen quickly once you hear the cans and silverware crashing on the floor.
Don’t say a word to your dog. Simply pick it all back up and put it back the way it was on the counter. This way the dog thinks that when it gets stuff on the counter, a catastrophe happens.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.
