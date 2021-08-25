Dog Gone Problems: My dog is afraid of the car

The first step is to establish a marker. A marker is a sound you make that happens the instant the dog does something you want. This is how you communicate to the dog ”that’s it.” This video details how to choose and condition the dog to the marker.

You may need to prime or load the marker or clicker a few times before your dog starts to listen or perk up when it hears the marker. Make sure to do this in different locations and practice with 10 to 15 treats each time.

The next stage is to use this marker to help your dog start to see the car as a positive thing. Walk to your car casually and when your dog puts on the breaks, stop and take notice of how close you are to the car. This will be your starting distance.

Walk away until the car is out of sight. Ask your dog to sit. When his butt hits the ground, click or say your marker word and then give him a treat. Take a few steps away and repeat this activity a few times. Then walk back to the car, stopping a few feet farther away from your original starting point.