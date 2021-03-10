Dog Gone Problems: My dog is still not potty trained

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

***

Dog Gone Problems,

We have an 11-month-old Sheltie girl who we got when she was 8 weeks old. She is still not potty trained. Our other Sheltie, who is 14 years old, was potty trained very easily. We are not sure what we are doing wrong with Lexi.

Lexi has never had an accident in her crate (bedtime and daytime while we are working), so we know she can hold it for extended time. Since we brought her home she gives us a signal (most of the time) that she needs to go outside, however, it can be every 15 minutes. If she can make it one hour, we think that is great. There are also many times she gives us a signal but when we take her outside, she does not go. All she wants to do is be outside (then can have an accident shortly after coming in).

The longest Lexi has gone without an accident is two weeks, however, much of the time she is having one to four accidents in a day. Sometimes she signals us, and then goes before we get to the door to take her outside. We take her out on a leash and never let her out by herself.