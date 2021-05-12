Dog Gone Problems: My dog started guarding a paper plate I gave him

When a dog is in a resource guarding mode, they are communicating if they are concerned that we are going to take their resource and aren’t thinking rationally. So yelling or punishing him won't help. Of course, when humans experience this behavior, the first thought that pops into their brain is “I’m gonna take that thing away from the dog to show it who’s boss.”

But if you forcibly take anything away from the dog who is resource guarding, you’re going to only exacerbate their perception because, after all, you did take the resource.

Obviously, in some situations it’s not safe for the dog to have or chew on the resource or it's something we don’t want the dog to destroy. Whenever possible, it’s best to trade or distract the dog to move away from the object instead of forcibly taking it from them.

Some dogs will leave the item behind if you leave the room so they can follow you, which gives you an opportunity to put the dog in another location and remove the object without them knowing. In other cases, you may be able to drop some high-value treats to the side of your dog and have them get up to go get the treats, leaving the resource object behind.