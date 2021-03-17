Dog Gone Problems: My dog won’t eat now after getting a new puppy

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
We have three large breed dogs — a 7-year-old female Saint Bernard, a 3-year-old half Saint male and we just recently got a 5-month-old Pyrenees pup. Our half saint was raised with an older male as well (now passed) who corrected him about trying to eat his food as a puppy, but now he won't correct the puppy when he tries to eat his food. He just moves out of the way and lets the puppy have his food, which we have to correct. We've worked with him enough that the puppy rarely tries to bully our male out of his food but he will still sit and stare at him and zooms over the second he steps away from his bowl.
The issue now is that our male is very reluctant to eat around the puppy at all. He's completely stopped coming down for breakfast in the mornings when the puppy and our female are fed, and will eat later in the morning by himself. In the evenings he does eat with the other two dogs, but he's uneasy and is always looking over his shoulder where the puppy is sitting staring him down.
This is a dog who has always loved food and we've never had to "convince" him to eat (unlike our female who is a very picky eater). I'm not sure what to do to help him feel comfortable eating again. I don't want to isolate him, but if that's what I need to do so he's not stressed during feeding, I will do that for him. Thanks!
Van
Hi Van,
I have many clients who would love to trade places with you. Instead of moving off and deferring, their dogs got aggressive or protective around food when the new puppy arrived and attacked the pup.
Here is the thing. It shouldn’t be your adult dog’s job to keep the puppy away from meal time; that’s your responsibility. Your half Saint is acting very Saintly and was waiting for you to control this situation. That’s really pretty awesome behavior that should be appreciated and rewarded. Since you didn’t control meal times and the puppy pushed, your older dog is now deferring.
This makes me wonder if the pup does the same thing with toys or bones. If so, don’t wait for the adult to “correct him.” Instead, make sure you don’t let the puppy hover over or near the adult dog when he has items or is in a desired location. Your puppy wants what he wants, but that doesn’t mean the adult dog has to surrender everything. Keep an eye out and distract the pup away or give the half Saint some protection so he knows you are looking out. This will help with the pup and the adult.
It's important to understand that eating is the most important activity for dogs. In the wild they spend about 90% of their time looking for food. So meal times have great significance in the dog world.
I'd recommend you teach your puppy to wait for his turn to eat, which should be last. Before I share an exercise that will help with that, we need to work on your half Saint’s confidence at meal times. For the next week, I'd like you to feed your puppy away from the other two dogs and not allow the puppy to be in the area when you're feeding your two older dogs. This should allow your half Saint to get back to normal.
After the week is up, the puppy shouldn’t be within seven feet of the adult dogs when they are eating. If he gets that close, he's saying: “I want your food.” So from now on, make sure the pup is more than seven feet away, and when you start feeding them as a group again, if the pup’s presence impacts your adult dog’s eating habits, he may need to be out of the room while the adult eats first.
When feeding your puppy, I'd recommend you use the bucket game, a lesson we teach parents in our puppy classes. Training a puppy to wait for the bowl to be placed on the floor before eating helps them develop self control and will also help you when you go back to feeding your dogs together.
After feeding your puppy with the bucket method for a week, he should be good at sitting and waiting. Once this is the case, bring him back with your other two dogs, but put him in a sit/stay at least seven to 10 feet away. Call in your other two dogs and have them eat first. Once they are finished, dump any remaining food out of their bowls, put the bowls back on the ground and then call the puppy over to eat last.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.
