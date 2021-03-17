Dog Gone Problems: My dog won’t eat now after getting a new puppy

I'd recommend you teach your puppy to wait for his turn to eat, which should be last. Before I share an exercise that will help with that, we need to work on your half Saint’s confidence at meal times. For the next week, I'd like you to feed your puppy away from the other two dogs and not allow the puppy to be in the area when you're feeding your two older dogs. This should allow your half Saint to get back to normal.

After the week is up, the puppy shouldn’t be within seven feet of the adult dogs when they are eating. If he gets that close, he's saying: “I want your food.” So from now on, make sure the pup is more than seven feet away, and when you start feeding them as a group again, if the pup’s presence impacts your adult dog’s eating habits, he may need to be out of the room while the adult eats first.

When feeding your puppy, I'd recommend you use the bucket game, a lesson we teach parents in our puppy classes. Training a puppy to wait for the bowl to be placed on the floor before eating helps them develop self control and will also help you when you go back to feeding your dogs together.