Dog Gone Problems: My fearful rescue dog isn’t warming up to me

Dog Gone Problems,
I rescued a dog about a month or two ago and, at first, he was shaking in fear. He would go under my bed (to hide) and was a very nervous dog. We were told to give him a few days to warm up. It's been a month and all the progress I’ve made is he now sleeps on the bed. He’s still super nervous and shaky around me and people. He acts like a cat, doesn’t bark and doesn’t play. His safe spot he never leaves is on my bed.
He just turned 2 and didn’t have a nice start wherever he first lived. I have no idea how to get him to open up to me. I have not even seen him wag his tail yet! He doesn’t play with any of the toys I bought and doesn’t like any food at all. He just knows his name but chooses to ignore me every time I call for him. He tends to roam a little bit whenever I leave the house and instantly runs back to the room once I come back home.
He also never likes to be close to me; it always has to be at a distance. It’s even worse when we’re outside of his comfort room. I give him his space, but for how much longer? I would very much appreciate some advice. Thank you so much.
Cindy Vo
Hello Cindy Vo,
I applaud you for giving the dog time, space and your patience. I know it’s frustrating when you’re dealing with a dog who has issues based on experiences with the humans it encountered prior to coming to stay with you.
It may not seem like it, but it sounds like you are indeed making progress. He has transitioned from going under the bed to relaxing on top of it and is now confident enough to start roaming in your house a little bit when you’re gone.
Based on your dog’s situation, it would be best if you could have a dog behaviorist or a force-free, positive-reinforcement dog trainer come to work with you and your dog in person. If you are in Omaha, I would love to come and work with you myself, but since you didn’t disclose your location, I’m going to share some very general tips that may help.
Let’s take advantage of your dog venturing out when you are away. Leave some kibble or high-value treats on the floor scattered in the rooms he has access to. This way your dog is rewarded for venturing out away from his comfort zone. Do this each time you leave your home.
Many dogs like to chew when they are stressed. Get some high-value chew items — bully sticks, cow kneecaps, cow ears, salmon skins, no hides, trachea‘s, tendons and Himalayan chews are all good options — and leave them in the areas your dog ventures to. Make sure you avoid getting rawhides, as these are soaked in formaldehyde and a number of other nasty chemicals.
If a dog does not grow up with toys, many of them never learn to play with them. I would make them available, but not push the matter. There is nothing wrong with your dog if he decides he does not want to play with toys.
I'd also try a lick mat or a Kong filled with peanut butter. It’s possible your dog will not engage with these while you are there, so you may want to leave them on your bed or on the floor next to it. If you return home and see the peanut butter is gone, celebrate. That means you found something your dog enjoys doing. If this is what happens, I would try to arrange for a lick mat or a Kong filled with peanut butter be left out every day.
As for the food, smell is more important to dogs than the taste. However, if your dog is experiencing fear or anxiety, it can manifest with the production of cortisol, the stress hormone, in the dog’s blood. When this is the case, it usually suppresses the dog’s appetite.
If he is open to going for walks, that can be a wonderful bonding activity. Keep the walks short at first and go at your dog’s pace. Let him take the lead — sniffing where he wants and walking where he wishes to go provided it is safe to do so. Make sure you let him sniff as much as he wants, since this burns energy, which will help with your dog’s appetite. Sniffing also can help build a dog’s confidence and be relaxing, so this should be encouraged and allowed anytime it occurs.
Some dogs are what we call sound sensitive, meaning they are reactive to sounds. If there is a construction project, crying baby, loud kids, busy traffic, skateboards, etc., that might not be the best place for your dog to go on a walk. If you can find a large open space — like a quiet park — that is often ideal because it gives you the ability to keep your distance from anything your dog may not want to engage with.
If your dog engages with other dogs, setting up playdates can be a wonderful way for your dog to get some much-needed socialization and take his mind off of his fears. If he is fearful or reactive to other dogs, don’t purse this. Because of your dog’s severe fear and anxiety, you need to pay close attention to the things he engages with or refuses to engage with so we don’t push him into situations he is uncomfortable in.
Also be aware of your body language. Try to avoid walking directly towards your dog or leaning over him. These postures and movements can be considered confrontational. Also try to be sitting or crouching down when you engage with the dog and hold your arm out to your side rather than in front of you. This video on dog consent can provide some additional tips that may help.
I am not a veterinary behaviorist, so I cannot prescribe medication, but your dog seems to be in fairly extreme distress. There are medication‘s like fluoxetine that can be beneficial in many situations. You may want to discuss this with your vet.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
