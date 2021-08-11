Dog Gone Problems: My fearful rescue dog isn’t warming up to me

If a dog does not grow up with toys, many of them never learn to play with them. I would make them available, but not push the matter. There is nothing wrong with your dog if he decides he does not want to play with toys.

I'd also try a lick mat or a Kong filled with peanut butter. It’s possible your dog will not engage with these while you are there, so you may want to leave them on your bed or on the floor next to it. If you return home and see the peanut butter is gone, celebrate. That means you found something your dog enjoys doing. If this is what happens, I would try to arrange for a lick mat or a Kong filled with peanut butter be left out every day.

As for the food, smell is more important to dogs than the taste. However, if your dog is experiencing fear or anxiety, it can manifest with the production of cortisol, the stress hormone, in the dog’s blood. When this is the case, it usually suppresses the dog’s appetite.