Dog Gone Problems: My friend’s dog won't stop licking my face

Go to the kitchen and add the peanut butter or yogurt to the lick mats, then go to where you hang out with your friend and put the lick mats down (but several feet apart). It's a safe bet the dogs will zero in on the lick mats and direct their licking there.

I'd then make prepping the lick mats part of your arrival. As you presented them as gifts, you can ask if they are liking them and comment on how much you enjoy watching them lick the mats. With some crafty and well timed comments, you can make providing the lick mats a regular part of your visit. This gives the dogs the ability to get their licks in — just not on you.

If, after the mats are done, the dog comes over to you, ask her to do something like sit or lay down before you pet her. This will help condition the dogs to sit or lay down to ask for your attention.

If you are open to it, asking if you can go out for a quick walk where you let the dog sniff as much as she wants would be a good alternative.

Finally, if the dog comes over and starts to get into position to lick or starts licking, stand up right away. This should stop the licking and also be a strong visual cue for your friend that you're not a fan of the licking. It may take a few (or more) stands, but eventually the dog and your friend should get the picture.