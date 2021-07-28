Dog Gone Problems: My male puppy is dominating our older female

In the example of the dominance video linked above, I discussed doing some paired treating, which is one thing you can do that may help. Ideally, what you want to do is find a number of activities the dogs can do together. Other options include going for a walk together, giving them lick mats on opposite ends of the room and encouraging play done in an appropriate manner (where are the dogs take turns being on top and the bottom or being the one to chase or be chased).

It’s very normal for a 1-year-old male dog to try to jockey for position. Don’t punish him dog for trying to do so. A much more effective method is to redirect them towards a more appropriate activity.

When it comes to eating, dogs eat in the order of status. Based on what you wrote, it appears that, out of the two dogs, your female appears to be more comfortable in a passive role. There is nothing wrong with that. Trying to make her eat or go outdoors first is not going to change how he behaves with her, but it can create anxiety in your female and frustration in your male.