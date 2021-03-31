Dog Gone Problems: My puppy drinks too much water. What should we do?

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

***

Dog Gone Problems,

I hope this message finds you well! I have a puppy and I noticed she drinks too much water. We did a urine analysis with her vet and the vet found no infections, just that she is over-diluting herself because she drinks too much water. They recommended we limit water drinking based on her weight. It’s been difficult because she’s constantly asking for water because she’s thirsty. What can I do to make this water-limiting as painless as possible for her? Thank you!

Laura

***

Hi Laura,

Psychologically speaking, limiting water for a dog who is over-drinking could cause them to over drink more. There is a psychological condition in dogs called polydipsia, which is an increased level of thirst. It is almost always tied to a medical condition like a disease.