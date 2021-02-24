Dog Gone Problems: My puppy is biting my feet and wants to play at night

Also, avoid wrestling with your puppy. Puppies and dogs use their mouth when they wrestle, so engaging in this activity with puppies often leads to mouthing, biting and nipping.

If you haven’t already signed her up for puppy classes, do so ASAP. Puppies learn more about bite inhibition in an hour of playing with other puppies than they will in a week of instruction from a human.

The high-pitched cry isn’t something we recommend, as it usually makes the puppy excited, which leads to more mouthing, nipping and biting. And unless you have taught her what “no bite” means, saying it wont help much either.

I've found that maintenance and managing the things that lead or contribute to puppy biting is a more effective strategy. I'd suggest you check out this puppy class training video that goes over how to prevent a puppy from mouthing, nipping and biting. Being proactive in terms of exercise and naps, having plenty of appropriate chew items available and redirecting are the best methods to use for this puppy behavior problem.