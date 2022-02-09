Dog Gone Problems: My rescue dog doesn’t like toys and snaps when I try to put a collar on her

The problem is, she doesn't know how to be a dog. I bought her several toys — small stuffed animals and rubber bones — and introduced them one at a time, but she has no idea what to do with them. I'll sit on the floor with them and encourage play and try to show her how to interact but, she will roll over in the submissive pose. Then I put the toys away so I don't overwhelm her.

In the past, when I've had chihuahuas, they love to run around the house at top speed, however she doesn't do this either. Sometimes she'll start and then she stops herself. Is there any way I can get her to run around, play and have some fun? So far, I haven't pushed it; I wonder if I should just leave things as they are? I'm open to any suggestions. Thank you.

Fran

***

Hello Fran,

Thank goodness your dog made her way to you. It sounds like she had a very rough life, so it’s not surprising she has some behavior issues.