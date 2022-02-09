Dog Gone Problems: My rescue dog doesn’t like toys and snaps when I try to put a collar on her

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
I adopted a 5-year-old Chihuahua from a rescue agency two years ago. She had been mistreated and kept outdoors in a cage 24/7 all year round. At 6 months old, she was attacked by another dog and her ribs were broken. They bred her when she was 1 with a Cairn terrier and she had four puppies. I truly don't know how she survived that. She's only four-and-a-half pounds, and up until she was rescued, she had a pretty terrible life.
She and I have become best friends and we have our routines. She sleeps in a kennel and she absolutely loves it. She knows when it's bedtime and will retreat to her kennel without me telling her. I give her a non-rawhide chew stick every morning when we get up. I feed her high-quality wet dog food because she refuses to eat the dry dog food — even when I put water in it. I have a small fenced in backyard and I take her out everyday just so she can sniff and get exercise.
She hates when her front legs are approached and will snap. She was wearing a collar when I got her but it was tight so I took it off and now she tries to bite me whenever I try to put another collar on her.
The problem is, she doesn't know how to be a dog. I bought her several toys — small stuffed animals and rubber bones — and introduced them one at a time, but she has no idea what to do with them. I'll sit on the floor with them and encourage play and try to show her how to interact but, she will roll over in the submissive pose. Then I put the toys away so I don't overwhelm her.
In the past, when I've had chihuahuas, they love to run around the house at top speed, however she doesn't do this either. Sometimes she'll start and then she stops herself. Is there any way I can get her to run around, play and have some fun? So far, I haven't pushed it; I wonder if I should just leave things as they are? I'm open to any suggestions. Thank you.
Fran
Hello Fran,
Thank goodness your dog made her way to you. It sounds like she had a very rough life, so it’s not surprising she has some behavior issues.
As for her not acting like a dog, I understand where you’re coming from, but I would ask you to look at it differently. Based on her life experience, she likely was not exposed to toys when she was young. It's possible she confused a dog toy with a children’s toy or something else when she was younger and was punished for it. Her rolling over on the her back submissively makes me wonder if something like that happened — effectively creating a negative association with them or things similar to them.
It could also be from being unfamiliar with them. If a puppy doesn’t have exposure to toys when it's young, it is not at all unusual for them to not engage with toys as adults. But as I mentioned, being a dog consists of more than playing with toys. I'd recommend you focus on the activities she does show an interest in and repeat and build upon them.
There are many other activities she can engage in and, you never know, she may show some interest in toys later on. There are also hybrids that may help — such as stuffing a Kong with peanut butter and a few high-value (strong-smelling) treats mixed in.
Both chewing and licking release endorphins in dogs, so I very much like that you are giving her a no-hide each day. I would, however, recommend you give it to her later in the day. I give them to my dogs when we are winding down for the night and I’m watching TV. Giving her one in the morning is a little bit of overkill.
There are some other chew items you may want to add to your list, including cow or chicken feet, duck heads, tracheas, pig snouts and bully sticks. These are all ingestible things you can give a dog that they will enjoy chewing on. This video on dog supplies we share with our puppy class parents details several of these options.
One of the things mentioned in that video is a lick mat. This is a silicon mat that comes in various shapes and sizes. You can spread peanut butter or frozen yogurt on the lick mat and then give it to your dog. This is a great, positive activity for them to engage in and, as I mentioned earlier, the endorphins that it produces will help your dog feel good.
Lastly, I would like to offer you a tip on something you didn’t ask for help with but did mention — snapping when you try to put on her collar. This video shows how you can help a dog get over a fear or reluctance to an item like a collar or harness.
It will take a few practice sessions, but if you work on it for one to two minutes three to four times a day for a week, you should be able to help her get over the snapping, and feel relaxed and comfortable having a collar put on. Just make sure to go at her pace and stop before she feels the need to say you are moving too far too fast. Slow and steady wins the game here.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
