Dog Gone Problems: My rescue dog has started having accidents in the house

When a dog’s behavior changes, we look for changes in the environment. It may have been the case that the dog was in a sort of state of shock when she first arrived and went back to old habits once she settled in. But it could also be a negative experience outside. Maybe something spooked or startled her; she stepped on something; burned her paw on a hot sidewalk, etc.

I'd recommend you pick a new word for potty like “business,” “deposit,” etc., and use marker words to teach her that going outside is something you really like that earns her amazing rewards.

The three times a dog will feel the need to go are right after waking up, three minutes after eating and 10 minutes after play time. At those times, and on walks or other times you are outside, make sure you say the marker word in a normal, non-excited voice the instant she finishes going potty.

Be sure to only say the word once, then follow it up with a high-value treat like liver or another smelly meat treat. Follow that up with a solid minute of heavy petting — scratch her butt, rub her ears, pet under the chin, etc. If you can sit down on the ground with her for this post-potty petting, even better.