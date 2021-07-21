Dog Gone Problems: My rescue dog won't potty outside

When your dog does eliminate outside, say the marker word in a normal tone of voice when she finishes and then give her a few high-value treats like chicken liver or beef lung.

Be sure to observe your dog the entire time. If you are paying attention, you will start to recognize that your dog engages in certain movements or behaviors right before she starts to potty. Understanding what these are is an important part of potty training, so make sure you pay close attention.

If your dog likes to go for walks, take her for a short walk each time she finishes going potty. If walking is not your dog’s fun activity, do whatever it is that your dog likes after going potty. The idea is to do something the dog really likes to do after she goes potty as a pseudo-reward.

It will take a handful of successful rewarded eliminations like this before your dog starts to understand that you do not get upset when she goes potty. In fact, it’s something you seem to like because you give her a treat after she does it each time.