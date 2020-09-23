Dog Gone Problems: My Yorkie suddenly refuses to go to the bathroom outside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

I have had my 11-month-old Yorkie for about six months now. I take him out every day to potty at least five to eight times. He used to poop outside, but then all of a sudden he stopped.

I would take him out to run around for a while, and take him out before and after meals but he refuses to poop. When he does not poop, I keep him in his playpen where there are pads on the floor (as well as outside of it) until it’s time to go out again, but still nothing. He will pee but not poop.

When I allow him to stay out, he poops as soon as I turn my head. He pooped in my bed a couple of times when I went to the rest room. He will not poop in his playpen or on the pads I have on the floor, but he will poop on the floor — especially on my carpet only if I’m not watching him. I think there’s something seriously wrong with him.