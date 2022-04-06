Dog Gone Problems: Our 6-month-old puppy barks a lot

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

I just read an article you wrote about puppy training. Our dog is six months old and she’s a Teddy Bear puppy. Puppy training itself is going pretty well aside from the occasional accident.

My issue is that we got this dog thinking she would not be much of a barker/yippee dog. But so far, our experience has been quite the opposite. She barks very loud, which is very disturbing since I work from home and take a lot of conference calls from home. How do I break her of that habit? Thanks for any help/advice.

Ann

***

Hello Ann,

Dogs bark for many reasons. It’s important to understand why your dog is barking to understand how to properly address the situation.

One thing you should avoid doing is reacting or punishing your dog for the bark. People often tell the dog to be quiet or punish it for barking, but the dog is trying to communicate something to us.

If you were trying to tell me something that you felt was important and I continually told you to be quiet, that would not stop you from trying to communicate your message. So disagreeing or scolding a dog for barking is guaranteed to create frustration for both parties and not really help with the problem.

One of the most common reasons dogs bark is they are bored or under-stimulated. If this is the case, getting your dog some additional exercise and mental stimulation every couple hours should help.

Your average dog needs about an hour worth of exercise every day, but not all at once. For physical exercise, you can take your dog out for a sniff walk — since sniffing burns more energy than walking — play tug-of-war, games of fetch, chasing after your puppy or setting up play dates with other puppies are all great physical exercise options to burn some excess energy.

But there are a number of things you can do to stimulate your dog mentally, including feeding out of a snuffle mat, giving your dog food or biscuits in treat-dispensing toys, smearing peanut butter or frozen yogurt on a lick mat, scent games and basic training (in one- or two-minute practice sessions) are all great ways to keep your dog mentally occupied.

Something we recommend to our puppy class parents is starting a daily journal. This allows you to mark down the times you feed your pup, when they get physical exercise (and how much for each), the times they get mental stimulation (with details about how much) as well as any outbursts or unwanted behaviors. If you are marking down the times for each one of these every day, it won’t take more than a couple of days before you start identifying how often your puppy needs mental stimulation or physical exercise.

The idea is to come up with a schedule that satisfies your dog's needs while also fitting into what is reasonable for you to accomplish. For many puppies, this involves getting mental or physical exercise every two to three hours or so.

Most people are reactive when it comes to getting their puppy or dog exercise. A much better strategy is to be proactive and get them the exercise before they need it. If you satisfy your pups needs before or as they occur, you should have far less barking.

Once you and your puppy get on a regular schedule, the barking should diminish unless the barking is your dog's way of saying it disagrees with something. But that’s advice for another column.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.