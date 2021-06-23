Dog Gone Problems: Our bulldog chews on our car door

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
I have a really sweet 2-year-old bulldog/pit bull mix who I adopted from the shelter approximately a month ago named Bronco. He is so well behaved in the house. He never barks, never chews up anything except his toys, never had an accident in the house and always listens to me.
However, every time Bronco sees my car, he will run and sit right next to it and I have to carry him away so we can go on our walk. Once I let him in the car, he immediately goes for a door and starts chewing the plastic up (RIP my car doors). He slobbers everywhere and starts breathing really fast. If I try to take him out of the car he will jump back and forth from the back seat to the front seat and SNARL AT ME. It is literally impossible to take him out without being scared he will bite me.
I tried getting him a muzzle, but he made himself bleed trying to take it off. I bought deterrent spray, which didn't work. The vet gave me trazodone for longer car rides, but that didn't do anything for him either. I have tried desensitizing him to the car by taking him on short rides around the neighborhood but he still freaks out. He completely zones out and doesn't listen to me and ignores the treats I try to give him.
Please help! I really want to keep him, but it's impossible to travel with him.
Meagan
***
Hi Meagan,
Your dog could be acting out due to frustration, or it could be resource guarding over the car, obsessive behavior, over-arousal or a combination of things.
I mention frustration because you made a few references to not listening or forcing your dog — picking him up and carrying him away, using “deterrent spray” and him “zoning out” and refusing to listen to you.
I know it can be frustrating at times to be patient, or wait it out or create special situations to practice or manage behavior, but when we ignore what a dog is saying, it often contributes to or causes new problems. If Bronco can’t control himself once he is near the car, we need to make sure he is not near the car until we can work up to it.
Parking on the street or in the garage so Bronco doesn’t see the car when he comes out for the walk eliminates the problem without you having to pick him up and force him to move away from it. Please try to look at each situation in terms of managing it before Bronco comes out so you don’t have to force him to do anything.
At the same time, you need to help him learn to stay calm around the car and practice that behavior. In order to do this, you will need to find the right distance.
Park your car somewhere you and Bronco can approach on a walk with a good amount of space around the car. When you are 30 yards away, ask Bronco to sit or lay down (provided he knows how to). If he does, say a marker word like “good” or “yes,” and then give him a treat. If he doesn’t sit the first time you ask, move 10 feet farther away and try again. Don’t ask him to sit multiple times. We are using "sit" to identify how far away we need to be to practice, so don’t ask multiple times or force a sit.
Once you can find a distance Bronco can sit at, wait for him to look at the car. As soon as he does, say your marker word, then give him a treat. Keep repeating this until he is looking at the car, then looking away to you for the treat.
Once he is turning away on his own after looking at the car, you can move two to five feet closer and practice at that distance the next time. Each time you do this, you should be able to get closer and closer, but it's not unusual to sometimes have to back up farther.
Try to practice two to five times a day with the car in different locations, and keep the practices short — less than five minutes for each one.
While you are doing this, you need to stop taking him anywhere in the car. Doing so will result in setbacks and losing much of the work you put in. I know it's not convenient, but it's important to not practice the behavior he is displaying if at all possible.
It will take time, but eventually you will be able to have him sit calmly next to the van without breathing heavy or ignoring you. Once this is the case, he should be able to get into the car without acting as he did before.
If that is not the case, and he continues to guard and chew on things in the van compulsively, you should seek out the services of a dog behaviorist or positive dog trainer.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
