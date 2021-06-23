Dog Gone Problems: Our bulldog chews on our car door

Park your car somewhere you and Bronco can approach on a walk with a good amount of space around the car. When you are 30 yards away, ask Bronco to sit or lay down (provided he knows how to). If he does, say a marker word like “good” or “yes,” and then give him a treat. If he doesn’t sit the first time you ask, move 10 feet farther away and try again. Don’t ask him to sit multiple times. We are using "sit" to identify how far away we need to be to practice, so don’t ask multiple times or force a sit.

Once you can find a distance Bronco can sit at, wait for him to look at the car. As soon as he does, say your marker word, then give him a treat. Keep repeating this until he is looking at the car, then looking away to you for the treat.

Once he is turning away on his own after looking at the car, you can move two to five feet closer and practice at that distance the next time. Each time you do this, you should be able to get closer and closer, but it's not unusual to sometimes have to back up farther.

Try to practice two to five times a day with the car in different locations, and keep the practices short — less than five minutes for each one.