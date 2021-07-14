Dog Gone Problems: Our dog barks and herds guests when they try to leave

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
I have a 14-month-old Toy Aussie who barks and tries to herd our friends (especially those he likes best) whenever they leave. This is getting worse and louder as she gets older. How can I stop it?
Karren
Hi Karren,
Barking and stalking from behind is a behavior that is genetically tied to herding breeds. Since this is more than a learned behavior, it will require consistent daily practice in short, frequent dog behavior modification practice sessions.
You will need to know how to use marker words and enlist the help of a few friends who can come by to help you practice this exercise. This friend should be someone the dog displays the behavior with; who will take and follow instructions from.
First, set your dog up for success by getting her the proper amount of daily exercise and mental stimulation. This could include sniff walks, games of fetch, feeding out of snuffle mats, puzzle toys, scent games, two-minute dog training sessions, etc. Many people under-exercise their dogs, and if you have a working breed like an Aussie, that can contribute to many behavior problems.
Give your dog at least 10 minutes after the exercise ends and make sure you have some high-value training treats your dog loves before practicing the steps below.
Have your guest come over as normal, but have them avoid interacting with your dog if she gets over excited. Sit down with your friend and chat casually for five minutes or so to simulate a guest visit.
After five minutes, have the guest stand up, wait one second while standing in place, then sit back down. As soon as they sit down, say your marker word, then give your dog a treat within two seconds — provided your dog did not react. Reacting means barking, lunging, pacing, etc.
If your dog reacted at all when the guest stood up, you need to make their action smaller. Something like leaning forward in the chair as if they were going to get up, but stopping as soon as their backside is a few inches off the chair, then returning to a full sit.
Once you find the movement your dog can sit and watch, repeat it a few times in this order: First, guest moves and then returns to sitting. You say the marker word and then treat the dog. Repeat that until your dog is calm and unbothered by the movement.
The next step is to have your guest take one step towards the exit, then turn around, go back to where they were sitting and sit down. Once they sit down, say your marker word and give another treat (as long as your dog didn't react). Repeat this step until your dog is relaxed with the movement.
Keep adding in steps toward the exit, but go slow. Only add one extra step at a time. I know it seems like a lot of little steps, but going slow with no reactivity from the dog is crucial. At first, you’ll say the marker word and then reward with a treat for standing. You'll repeat this same process — saying the marker word and rewarding — for taking one step, then two steps and so on. It may take several visits before your guest can leave completely, and you may need to practice this separately with multiple guests.
Now, if your dog doesn’t start the herding behavior until your guest gets closer to the door, you may be able to have them stand up and walk to that spot before saying the marker word and then treating.
Eventually, you will give the treat after the person leaves and the door closes, but it will take multiple practice sessions to get there. Until you reach that point, call your dog away into another room with you after practicing step by step for two to three minutes so your guest can leave without your dog seeing, as this will likely trigger a reaction.
The most common mistakes people make with this exercise is going too fast (i.e. adding too many steps too quickly), practicing infrequently and letting the dog see and react to a guest leaving, which is essentially practicing the behavior you don't want. So recruit your friends and neighbors, and try to practice at least once a day for a week straight.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.