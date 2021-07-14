Dog Gone Problems: Our dog barks and herds guests when they try to leave

Give your dog at least 10 minutes after the exercise ends and make sure you have some high-value training treats your dog loves before practicing the steps below.

Have your guest come over as normal, but have them avoid interacting with your dog if she gets over excited. Sit down with your friend and chat casually for five minutes or so to simulate a guest visit.

After five minutes, have the guest stand up, wait one second while standing in place, then sit back down. As soon as they sit down, say your marker word, then give your dog a treat within two seconds — provided your dog did not react. Reacting means barking, lunging, pacing, etc.

If your dog reacted at all when the guest stood up, you need to make their action smaller. Something like leaning forward in the chair as if they were going to get up, but stopping as soon as their backside is a few inches off the chair, then returning to a full sit.

Once you find the movement your dog can sit and watch, repeat it a few times in this order: First, guest moves and then returns to sitting. You say the marker word and then treat the dog. Repeat that until your dog is calm and unbothered by the movement.