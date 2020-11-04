Dog Gone Problems: Our dog barks and nips at people

Mary

***

Hi Mary,

You mentioned many things he does poorly, but you didn’t include any information about what you did to help train or socialize him. If you did not take him to puppy classes or teach him to gently take a treat or not pull on the leash, it’s not appropriate to expect he would behave the way you want in those situations.

You mentioned taking him to a retail store and nipping a woman because he was bumped by her and that he nipped another woman who insisted all dogs can be petted. If you know your dog is anxious and nervous, you should not be taking him anywhere that is going to cause additional stress. If someone demands to pet him and he doesn’t want them to (that's what a nip says), your job is to prevent that from happening. If the person won't listen to you, you need to walk away. You also mentioned he has tantrums if he can’t have people food. The easiest way to stop those tantrums is stop feeding him people food for good.