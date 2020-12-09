Dog Gone Problems: Our dog barks at other dogs during walks

When a dog is barking, the dog is trying to communicate something to us. Often, as humans, we are unaware of this or of what the dog is barking at and simply see the behavior as a nuisance. But if you were trying to get someone’s attention or warn them about something, and every time you started to speak they spanked you or told you to shut up, it would not alleviate your concern.

So if you are using any punishment-based methods to stop the barking, please discontinue. Not only does it damage the relationship you have with the dog, I've found it often results in worse behaviors like chewing, soiling, frustration, insecurity and even aggression.

When I have a client whose dog has a barking problem, I don’t focus on the barking, since that is just a symptom. Instead, I focus on the root cause of the barking and try to determine why the dog feels the need to express itself. Once I do so, I'm able to address the root problem.

You referenced your dog would “bark it’s head off” when she sees another dog outside no matter how far away. This could be because your dog has had negative experiences with other dogs in the past and this is her way of letting you know there is a dog there. Or it could be your dog’s way of communicating to you that she would like to meet and play with the other dog.