Dog Gone Problems: Our dog barks like crazy when I disappear from view

I'd suggest you recreate the situation and practice an exercise that helps your dog see you leaving as nothing to be alarmed about.

Go out in front of your home with your husband and some treats Texas loves. Take a few steps away from them, then come back and give Texas a treat. Repeat the process again, but this time, add in an extra step away before returning and offering a treat.

Keep your first practice session short (one to two minutes) and keep adding in steps as long as Texas remains calm. If he starts to get antsy, barks, whines, etc., it means you moved too far away. If this happens, come back to Texas and let him know it's okay. When he settles down, step away again, but this time only walk about half the distance away before coming back and treating him.

The idea is to help Texas learn that you leaving is no big deal because you always come back. And when you do come back, he gets a treat.