Dog Gone Problems: Our dog fears the kennel and has separation anxiety

Dog Gone Problems,

I used to have a puppy I believed was showing signs of separation anxiety. All puppies cry, but he would scream anytime he was confined. The screaming got to the point that I wouldn’t go into work sometimes because I was scared he would severely injure himself the way he’d paw and bite at the door of the crate and carrier.

The intent was to leave him in his playpen for the few hours I had to be gone. But even with toys and a large place to play, he’d still scream loudly and try to jump out.

During the day, he played just fine. He’d carry toys in and out of his crate in my bedroom and would not make a sound as long as I kept the doors to the crate open and sat either next to the crate or somewhere in the room. If I walked out, he would stop playing and follow me out the room. He would not start playing again until we came back in the room and he saw me sit down somewhere.

Nighttime was the most challenging. He would scream from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. without breaks. I made sure he was fed, had water and went potty before bedtime. I even would get up in the night a few times to take him potty and then put him straight back. I tried to make it clear that the only time the door would open at night was only to go potty. It did not shake him.

I have read to let them cry for one or two hours and ignore it, but I couldn’t take 12 hours of screaming every night. I tried moving the crate directly next to bed or covering him with a blanket but nothing helped. Eventually, I would cave and put him in my bed. Sometimes he went right to sleep and other times he thought it was time to play. How do you crate train a puppy like that?

Denese

Dear Denese,

Sounds like you have two issues going on — separation anxiety and fear of the kennel. They are usually linked, since people with dogs who have separation anxiety use the kennel to keep the dog from destroying the home.

I've found a fear of the crate comes down to two factors — the kennel restrains the dog and most dogs only go into the kennel when the human is leaving. I address this common combination of dog problems quite a bit.

The first step is helping the pup develop a positive association with the kennel. I do this by creating positive experiences in it. Here are a few tips:

First, toss treats into a kennel with the door closed and the pup watching. Make sure they are meat-based treats with a strong smell. Keep dropping them inside while the puppy watches and wait for him to paw at the kennel to get them. Open the door and when puppy licks each one up, say a new fun name for the kennel.

After the puppy exits, start tossing treats inside the kennel. If your pup won't go all the way in, drop them in the front or just outside the kennel if necessary. You want the puppy to walk over to or into the kennel and then exit on his own over and over. Repeat this process — saying the new kennel word each time he licks up a treat — until the dog goes in with no hesitation, doesn’t lean into the kennel and lingers inside.

It may take several practices to achieve this if your dog has a strong aversion to the kennel.

You should also leave treats or new toys inside the kennel when the puppy is away. This way every time he goes in, something good happens.

Another trick is to take a bully stick and drill a hold near one end of it. Take a zip tie and run it through the hole and attach it to the lower backside of the crate. This way the dog has to go into the crate to chew it. This is a good one to do while you read or watch TV nearby. You want the pup to practice going into the kennel and staying calm and relaxed.

The other factor is helping your dog practice being alone without freaking out. As a dog behaviorist, I've found the best way to do this is to train your dog to stay. This allows you to help your dog practice being alone in the easiest way possible — with you still there, just at a distance or in another room.

While you are doing all of these things, it's best to get a dog sitter or take your pup to dog daycare. Otherwise, the negative experience of being in the kennel while you are gone you can slow down your process.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

