Dog Gone Problems: Our dog gets upset when guests enter the children’s rooms

For all of these activities, only give your dog one opportunity to comply, provided she understands the command word. For example, if you tell your dog to sit at the door and she doesn’t sit within two seconds, sit down nearby and wait a minute before you go back to the door and try again. If she doesn’t sit within two seconds on the second attempt, sit down for two minutes. Next time, sit down for four minutes and so on. If you repeat a command word over and over, you are helping the dog practice ignoring you and diminishing the effectiveness of the actual command word itself.

Incorporating rules and enforcing them consistently will help your dog give up some of her guarding behaviors. But rules alone probably isn’t going to do it. I would recommend you do some counter-conditioning for the door guarding behavior.

Next time one of your friends comes over, put your dog on a leash and get some high-value training treats. Position yourself, your dog and the treats somewhere where the dog can observe the person approaching your child’s bedroom.