Dog Gone Problems: Our dog had a puppy but won't nurse her

Samantha said to ask your veterinarian about a mixture you can give the puppy to keep his blood sugar up. This would buy you a little more time and does not interfere with the mother’s nursing instincts. Also be sure to ask your vet about medications that will help mother dogs who are not producing milk.

Samantha recommended being very cautious when it comes to letting the other dogs interact with the puppy. At 3 weeks old, the puppy is far too immature to be left alone on the floor with adults who may accidentally cause him physical harm. This could be why the mother is objecting when you place the puppy on the floor.

Samantha recommended you wait until the puppy is about 6 weeks old to introduce him to the dad only — provided he is nice and gentle with the pup. Some breeders don’t let dads interact with pups because they can be too rough. If this is the case, pick another dog who is the best, most gentle and nurturing match. This will give them an opportunity to form their own bond.

After a week or so of that going well, you could introduce another one of your dogs to the puppy and dad (or alternate do), but only one at a time. If that goes well, the next day you can add another dog to the group and keep building up — again, providing things go well.