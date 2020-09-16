Dog Gone Problems: Our dog has a water drinking problem

I debated on if I should explain how to move forward if this is a behavioral problem and not a physical one. However, I need to be very clear that if your dog has a health problem and you restrict water intake, it will almost assuredly make matter worse. So again, please seek veterinary assistance ASAP and absolutely before you try this approach. If your veterinarian has ruled out any health issues, you could move forward and give this a try.

Give your dog the ability to drink a reasonable amount of water. After a minute or so of drinking, move in between the dog and the water bowl. Keep the bowl behind you, as the dog will attempt to move around you. I find doing this with the bowl in a corner can make it easier to block.

Wait for your dog to move away before you move aside and let her drink water for another 20 seconds before inserting your legs and blocking access again. Repeat this until your dog moves away and then you can move away as well. If your dog does not move away after drinking the entire bowl of water this way, it's a strong possibility this is not a behavioral issue and is instead a giant red flag that there is a health problem for your dog. So please find a way to get your dog into a vet’s office ASAP.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David