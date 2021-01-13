Dog Gone Problems: Our dog is pooping several times a day

In the wild, dogs spend 90% of their time looking for food, so we really rob them of a key motivation in life when we leave food in their bowl all the time. And if you are adding human food because your dog isn't eating, it's likely that the always-available aspect of her food is a big reason why.

Free-feeding also means that solid waste is going to arrive at different times throughout the day. A dog’s digestive tract is usually pretty consistent. If your dog is having these little poops throughout the day, it tells me your puppy is taking little snacks.

I would recommend you switch over to a structured feeding schedule. I always recommend a minimum of two meals a day; three if you can work it with your schedule.

Put your puppy's food down into the bowl and invite her to come over. If she doesn’t come over within about a minute or so, pick up the bowl, dump the food out and then put the empty bowl back on the floor. It’s important to put the empty bowl back on the floor.