Dog Gone Problems: Our dog is very unhappy when our grandchild is around

Dogs' personalities are derived from their life experience and genetics — the old nature/nurture paradigm. It’s all about what the dog was exposed to when he or she was a puppy.

In our puppy classes, we always tell people they need to socialize their puppy around things they are going to experience later in life. By socializing, we mean exposing them to something in a positive way. This is best done when a dog is 14 weeks and younger.

Children can be very unpredictable, and young children are loud as well. If you are a grandparent, I am assuming your house is normally fairly still and quiet. That probably gets turned upside down when you get visits from your family.

Dogs are very much creatures of habit. They get used to doing whatever it is they do. The more they do it, the better at it they get. If they haven’t done something, it’s possible they can get spooked unless they are prepared or set up for success.