Dog Gone Problems: Our dog is very unhappy when our grandchild is around

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a 4-year-old Redbone Coonhound named Ruby. She is very friendly to strangers and guests who visit our home. However, we had my 1-year-old grandson visit overnight and she became aggressive toward him. She got in his face, tried to heard him and barked profusely in his face. Every time I picked the child up, she got worse. She lunged at me to get to him.
She obviously didn’t bite him or I wouldn’t be emailing you! But a hound? We researched her breed when considering adopting her from the rescue facility and they love children and other pets, as well as all people. They're basically harmless. We have two young grandchildren and I’m afraid we have to board her now whenever they visit. She has never been boarded, is very spoiled and we hate to resort to that. Any solutions?
Tami
***
Hello Tami,
First of all, you should not generalize any dog’s behavior based on his or her breed. Doing this to dogs is similar to making an assumption about a human based on their race.
Dogs' personalities are derived from their life experience and genetics — the old nature/nurture paradigm. It’s all about what the dog was exposed to when he or she was a puppy.
In our puppy classes, we always tell people they need to socialize their puppy around things they are going to experience later in life. By socializing, we mean exposing them to something in a positive way. This is best done when a dog is 14 weeks and younger.
Children can be very unpredictable, and young children are loud as well. If you are a grandparent, I am assuming your house is normally fairly still and quiet. That probably gets turned upside down when you get visits from your family.
Dogs are very much creatures of habit. They get used to doing whatever it is they do. The more they do it, the better at it they get. If they haven’t done something, it’s possible they can get spooked unless they are prepared or set up for success.
My first piece of advice to you is the dog should not be in the room anytime the child is on the floor. This is asking for a bite because the child does not know how to read dog body language and your dog is making it abundantly clear she is unhappy the child is there. From what you wrote, I'd be wary of having the dog in the same room as a child.
Boarding can certainly be a good option if you condition your dog to the kennel and she is friendly and comfortable around other dogs. You didn’t mention how your dog acts around other dogs, so I would make sure you determine that your dog is comfortable around unknown dogs before you start exploring boarding options.
It’s certainly possible to help condition your dog to be comfortable around visitors and your grandchildren. But based on the level of reactivity you described, it sounds like you need someone to come to your home and work with your dog directly.
It’s possible you could set your dog up for success by getting her a good amount of exercise prior to your grandchild arriving. You could also provide nice things for your dog to do, such as giving her a high-value chew item like a cow knee cap or bully stick while she’s in the other room. Or you could arrange to have a dog sitter come and hang out with your dog in another room the next time you entertain your grandchild.
But due to the age of your grandchild and the intensity level of your dog, you really need some in-home dog behavior training help. Please search for a positive dog trainer or behavior specialist like myself and arrange for an in-home session apart from your grandchild so they can give you a customized solution specific to your dog. It may be possible to help your dog learn to be comfortable with the baby.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.