Dog Gone Problems: Our dog lunges and bites at us when highly stimulated

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

Our dog gets running time in our fields twice a day on a 20-foot leash for at least three miles total. He also gets play time in our basement. All of a sudden, he will launch on one of us and grab body parts and clothes, which causes bruises and bleeding. Turning our backs, saying no, pushing him down and throwing a treat or toy often does no good.

I am not allowing him to see any friends or relatives, as he would hurt them. He is not growling with aggression; he's just highly stimulated and cannot be turned off.

Vicki

***

Dear Vicki,

When it comes to exercise, dogs do best with more frequent exercise sessions sprinkled throughout the day. Three 20-minute walks spaced three hours apart are better than one hour-long walk. Just like humans, dog’s often revert in terms of form when over-worked. Shortening up the exercise sessions may do wonders for your dog.

I'd begin noting when your dog starts to launch at you so you can stop the activity before you get to that point. If he starts launching himself at you at the 45 minute mark, then stopping at 30 minutes would be a good strategy.

It would also be a good idea to practice timeouts when play has gone on for a while, or if you note your dog starting to ramp himself up. Call your dog over and do a focus exercise or work on the stay command. These are great exercises that require the dog to settle down to complete.

If you have difficulty getting your dog to focus or stay, start interrupting play sooner. One game I often have my clients play is “Name that energy level.” When the dog is playing, rank the energy on a scale from one to 10 — with one being very relaxed and 10 being the maximum. If stopping to practice the focus exercise when your dog is at level seven is difficult, then interrupt play next time when the dog hits a level five or six. They key is to find the highest level where you can get your dog to stop and focus or stay.

Teaching your dog to stop play and demonstrate some control with exercises such as these are great practice at settling down. It will also help educate you on how far to push or allow your dog to go before he gets a time out. If you stop your dog from getting too worked up, you should see a dramatic decrease or stoppage of the lunging and biting behavior.

The last tip is to practice having house guests over.

Pick someone who is familiar and confident with dogs. Give your dog a good 15 to 30 minutes of exercise about a half hour before the person arrives. This way you can practice social interaction when you are ready for it. People often try to do these things when hosting an actual social event. But practicing during the real thing is never a good idea.

Be sure your guest pets with a purpose and stops petting if the dog put his paw on them, jumps up, barks for more or shows any other unwanted behavior. Stopping the interaction right away is a clear way to communicate you don’t like something. It may take a few repetitions (for some dogs more than a few), but with enough repetitions, the dog will learn to offer the behaviors you want over those you dislike.

Once your dog has some experience behaving well with one guest, invite another person to join the fun and repeat the practice. This is a great opportunity to reunite with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Keep practicing until you get to the point where a few couples can come over for wine and cheese or just a drop in. This helps your dog practice the behavior you want when you can stop and correct if needed. Eventually your dog will understand the behavior that is expected and rewarded and you will know how far to push your dog before stopping or taking a break.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.